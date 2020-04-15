Health officials announce 151 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 1,108 with 29,918 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 29,918 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 28,163 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday and 1,108 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 1,3250 men and 1,5547 women.

530 are from Barnstable County, 370 are from Berkshire County, 1,508 are from Bristol County, 11 from Dukes County nine from Nantucket County, 3,894 from Essex County, 160 from Franklin County, 1,885 from Hampden County, 239 from Hampshire County, 6,681 from Middlesex County, 3,122 from Norfolk County, 2,308 from Plymouth County, 6,279 from Suffolk County, 2,350 from Worcester County and 572 are unknown, according to the DPH.

151 more deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m., 132,023 people have been tested for the virus, up from 126,551.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 13,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

