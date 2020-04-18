Health officials announce 156 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 1,560 with 36,372 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 36,372 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 34,402 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday, and 1,560 coronavirus-related deaths.

The cases involve 15,773 men and 18,766 women.

590 are from Barnstable County, 385 are from Berkshire County, 1,698 are from Bristol County, 14 from Dukes County, nine from Nantucket County, 4,914 from Essex County, 177 from Franklin County, 2,254 from Hampden County, 306 from Hampshire County, 8,297 from Middlesex County, nine from Nantucket County, 3,659 from Norfolk County, 2,688 from Plymouth County, 7,696 from Suffolk County, 2,952 from Worcester County and 733 are unknown, according to the DPH.

156 more deaths were reported Saturday.

As of 4 p.m., 156,806 people have been tested for the virus, up from 148,744.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that more than 17,600 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

