Health officials announce 167 new coronavirus-related deaths in Mass., bringing death toll to 5,482 with 82,182 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) – There are now 82,182 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 80,497 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday and 5,482 coronavirus-related deaths.

1,119 are from Barnstable County, 488 are from Berkshire County, 5,440 are from Bristol County, 24 from Dukes County, 11,950 from Essex County, 302 from Franklin County, 4,974 from Hampden County, 724 from Hampshire County, 18,381 from Middlesex County, 7,258 from Norfolk County, 12 from Nantucket County, 6,774 from Plymouth County, 15,881 from Suffolk County, 8,555 from Worcester County and 300 are unknown, according to the DPH.

167 more deaths were reported Thursday.

As of 4 p.m., 424,361 people have been tested for the virus up from 410,032.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s latest coronavirus quarantine update shows that over 48,000 Bay State residents have been either monitored or quarantined for the disease since the pandemic began.

Over 27,800 of those individuals have completed their quarantine.

