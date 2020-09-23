Health officials announce 542 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,135 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Department of Public Health reported 542 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

A total of 126,408 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 17 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,135 statewide.

According to a note issued along with the report, health officials said, “Routine IT maintenance by Amazon Web Services resulted in delayed lab reporting on 9/22. The data from those delayed lab reports are included in today’s report.”

Three hundred and sixty-one people are currently hospitalized. Seventy-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.