Health officials announce 542 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths, bringing confirmed death toll to 9,135 in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Department of Public Health reported 542 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
A total of 126,408 cases have been reported so far in Massachusetts and 17 new deaths elevating the confirmed virus-related death toll to 9,135 statewide.
According to a note issued along with the report, health officials said, “Routine IT maintenance by Amazon Web Services resulted in delayed lab reporting on 9/22. The data from those delayed lab reports are included in today’s report.”
Three hundred and sixty-one people are currently hospitalized. Seventy-one are currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
