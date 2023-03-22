MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway into a series of Legionnaires’ disease cases in New Hampshire, health officials said on Tuesday.

Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said five people contracted Legionella pneumonia between the fall of 2021 and January of this year. In each case, officials said individuals stayed at the Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground in Meredith, N.H. before falling ill.

Officials said each of the five individuals had to be hospitalized, though they have since recovered.

In a statement, the Department of Health and Human Services said its Division of Public Health Services is working with the state’s Department of Environmental Services to investigate recent cases “to identify water system contamination and implement corrective actions to prevent further infections.”

As part of their investigation, officials asked anyone who was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after visiting Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground to contact the Division of Public Health Services.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan also said anyone who recently stayed at the campground who develops symptoms including pneumonia or fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, headache and muscles aches, should talk to their healthcare provider about testing for Legionella infection.

Most people exposed to the Legionella bacteria do not get sick, as noted in the Department of Health and Human Services’ statement this week. Those who do get sick, though, can suffer severe illness and death in some cases.

Officials said Legionnaires’ disease is usually not transmitted between people. Instead, officials said most people become infected by inhaling Legionella bacteria from water droplets.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)