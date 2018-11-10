Health officials issue warning after confirmed measles case in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell health officials are warning the public after a confirmed measles case was identified in a pediatric patient at Lowell Community Health Center last week.

The Lowell Health Department and Massachusetts Department of Public Health began collaborating to identify individuals potentially exposed to the viral infection after the case was confirmed last Thursday.

Anyone who was in the main lobby, pediatric waiting room, or lab at the Lowell CHC between 12:53 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. on Nov. 8 may have been exposed.

Anyone already vaccinated is not at risk and anyone born before 1957 is likely immune.

The Lowell CHC asks that anyone who may be at risk for exposure go in for testing to determine immunity and to get immunized.

For more information, call the Lowell Community Health Center at 978-937-9700.

