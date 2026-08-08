STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town officials in Stoughton are warning the public after a dog died following a swim at Ames Pond this week.

The town’s Board of Health and Environmental Health Agents are investigating the incident and reminded residents Ames Pond is tested weekly in accordance with state

testing requirements for recreational bathing beaches, and has not encountered any exceedances this season so far for E.Coli.

The Board of Health statement continued, “That’s not to say an algae bloom event didn’t take place, algae blooms can occur very rapidly under the right conditions. Algae blooms may cause illness in humans, and can be deadly for pets. We will continue to monitor, test and report any exceedances, but residents may want to refrain from having pets from entering the pond at this time.”

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