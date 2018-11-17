Health officials issue warning after second confirmed measles case in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell health officials are warning the public after the second confirmed measles case was identified at Lowell Community Health Center Thursday.

The Lowell Health Department and Massachusetts Department of Public Health began collaborating to identify individuals potentially exposed to the viral infection after the first case was confirmed on November 10.

Anyone who was at the Chelmsford TJ Maxx on Nov. 11 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., The Lowell Community Health Center in Lowell on Nov. 15 from 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. or the Walmart Supercenter in Tewksbury on Nov. 15 from 5-8 p.m. may have been exposed.

Anyone already vaccinated is not at risk and anyone born before 1957 is likely immune.

The Lowell CHC asks that anyone who may be at risk for exposure go in for testing to determine immunity and to get immunized.

For more information, call the Lowell Community Health Center at 978-937-9700.

