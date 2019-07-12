BOSTON (WHDH) - The assault case against celebrity chef Mario Batali is expected back in Boston Municipal Court on Friday.

Batali, who pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery on May 24, does not have to appear inside the courtroom for the hearing.

A woman accused the 58-year-old of groping and forcibly kissing her repeatedly without consent after he offered to take a selfie with her at a Back Bay restaurant in March 2017, according to prosecutors.

Batali could face up to 2½ years in jail, if convicted. He would also have to register as a sex offender.

