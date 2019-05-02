ST. LOUIS (WHDH) — A remarkable chance encounter at a baseball game had everyone in tears.

The St. Louis Cardinals held their Transplant Awareness Day game on Sunday at Busch Stadium, where the family of Donovan Bulger was there to honor him for donating his organs after he died at the age of 21 in 2016.

His organs helped save the lives of several people, including John Sueme who happened to be at the game that day.

Sueme was in heart failure for five years before he received Bulger’s heart.

While Bulger’s family was getting their picture taken, she heard someone ask, “Are you Donavon’s family?”

Sueme had recognized Bulger’s face on their shirts as his donor.

One-by-one the family members listened to Sueme’s heartbeat with tears in their eyes.

Bulger’s sister referred to the encounter as “a hug fest and a cry fest.”

They say they are already planning their next outing together.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)