‘Hearts for Healthcare Workers’ campaign inspires acts of kindness

BOSTON (WHDH) - A viral campaign to recognize healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired people locally.

Thank you notes have popped up round Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for hospital workers to see and to know their hard work and dedication is appreciated.

The ‘Hearts for Healthcare Workers’ movement began when New Hampshire resident Tanya Russell started a Facebook page to appreciate those on the front lines, including her husband, Andrew, an ER doctor.

“We came up with a Facebook page to to get people in the neighborhood to be able to take part, and everybody started doing it and sharing it,” Russell said.

Here in Boston, Boloco co-founder John Pepper wanted his burrito chain to also encourage similar acts of kindness.

Boloco customers can make a $5 donation to fund burritos for hospital workers and first responders through the restaurants GoFundMe page entitled “Feed the Frontline with Boloco.”

Just north of Boston in Wilmington, Ashley Pressico wanted to do her part to show her support.

She’s been purchasing $5 gift cards from Dunkin’ to give to those dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it just goes to show that you don’t have to have a ton of money right now to be supporting your community and giving back when you can,” Pressico said.

