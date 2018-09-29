Heather Abbott Foundation hosts event, raises money for amputees

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens gathered to raise money for amputees at the annual Heather Abbott Foundation Fall Kick-Off event on Saturday.

It’s been five years since Abbott had part of her leg amputated after being injured in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Abbott started a foundation to help provide amputees with prosthetic devices.

“A lot of amputees attend and we have some beneficiaries here,” Abbott said. “We’re able to talk about why it’s so important that we raise funds and continue to help amputees obtain these prostheses, that are so expensive, to be able to live their lives.”

The event was held at The Barking Crab in Boston and included live music and seafood.

Abbott says this year’s event had the largest turn out thus far.

