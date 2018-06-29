BOSTON (WHDH) - Break out the sunscreen because a heatwave is coming to Massachusetts beginning this weekend.

Friday starts off with patchy fog before breaking into plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s.

Those looking to beat the heat should head to the coastline, which will be slightly cooler with an afternoon sea breeze.

Heading to the beach today? Picture perfect weather…just don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen. #7news pic.twitter.com/1nZ20pD6rW — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 29, 2018

A heatwave kicks off Saturday with 95-degree temperatures, lasting into the end of the work week.

To officially call it a heatwave, it takes three consecutive days of 90-degree or higher temperatures. At least six consecutive days will reach into the mid-90s this week.

The weekend will also be greeted with high dew points, causing very muggy conditions.

Dew points are expected to get into the mid-60s for Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Dew points on Sunday could reach into the low 70s, making the temperature feel like it is in the triple digits.

