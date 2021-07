WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several cars were disabled by flash floods after a quick burst of heavy rain in Worcester Saturday.

As storms swept across the state, up to 2 inches of rain fell in 30 minutes Worcester afternoon, causing floods and trapping some cars under an overpass.

No one was injured in the floods.

