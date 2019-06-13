Hells Angels president, Mass. man arrested in shooting outside Providence motorcycle club

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Three people, including the Rhode Island Hells Angels president and a Massachusetts man, were arrested on charges in connection with a shooting outside a motorcycle club in Providence on Wednesday morning.

Troopers received a call around 10:40 a.m. from a man who said a single gunshot was fired at his vehicle as he drove by the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club on Messier Street, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The bullet struck the passenger’s side of the vehicle. No one was injured.

Detectives investigating the reported felony assault with a firearm later showed up at the club and arrested Joseph Lancia, 28, of Smithfield, Amber E. Gill, 25, of Providence, and Howard J. Pollitt, 45, of Fall River.

Lancia, who was identified as the president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm while committing a crime, not having a permit to carry a pistol, and firing in a compact area.

Police later obtained a search warrant for the club and seized three firearms and assorted ammunition.

Pollitt and Gill were arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest as officers executed the warrant, police said.

All three suspects were slated to be arraigned Thursday in Sixth Division District Court in Providence.

