(WHDH) — Starbucks says it will be giving away limited-edition reusable holiday cups to customers on Thursday.

Any customer who orders a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating locations will be eligible to get a cup, according to the Seattle-based coffee chain. The giveaway is available through mobile order and pickup, curbside pickup, and through delivery on Uber Eats

“As we build on our strong start to the holiday season, we’re delighted to bring back our reusable red cup giveaway for the fourth straight year,” Starbucks Chief Marketing Officer said in a news release. “The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals.”

This year’s reusable cup honors Starbucks 50th anniversary and is made with 50 percent recycled content.

The cup’s design features Starbucks classic holiday red, with playful swirls of shimmering ribbon dancing against a starry sky.

