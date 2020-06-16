Here’s the first look at Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady stands in a tunnel before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WHDH) — For the first time since signing the six-time Super Bowl champion in March, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared photos on Tuesday of what former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks like in their uniforms.

The NFC South club tweeted photos of Brady dawning their new red, white and pewter uniforms, with a caption that read, “NOT a jersey swap.”

The sight will certainly take time for New England fans to get used to, especially after watching Brady take the field in Foxborough for 20 years.

When Brady first joined Tampa Bay, his No. 12 was already taken by star wide receiver Chris Godwin, but he willingly handed over the number without hesitation.

Brady will also be taking the field alongside ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was traded to the Buccaneers earlier in the offseason after expressing a desire to come out of retirement.

