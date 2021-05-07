(WHDH) — Hershey voluntarily recalled a single lot of its Chocolate Shell Topping after the bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping, which is made with almonds.

The recall includes 1,700 7.25-ounce bottles shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3 with the product code 25JSAS1.

This is a result of an isolated error at a contract manufacturing facility, according to the the Food and Drug Administration.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the FDA warned.

There have been no reports of illness or injury to date.

Consumers are urged not to consume the product and instead call the Hershey Consumer Relations at 1-866-528-6848 for a full refund or visit www.askhershey.com.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)