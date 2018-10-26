(WHDH) — Kisses may cost you more if you’re looking for Hershey’s chocolate version.

The candy company says it is planning to raise the prices of a fifth of its products.

They have not announced which products will see the increase.

The prices are expected to go up about 2.5 percent.

Hershey is one of many companies getting squeezed by rising commodity and shipping costs.

It hopes higher prices will offset those costs without scaring away customers.

The changes will go into effect next year.

