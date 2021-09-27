FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) -

Fans at the Patriots Pro Shop were eager to buy up jerseys to support their team as New England prepares to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and gear supporting a former quarterback was no longer the hot item.

Rachel Atkeison snagged the last Mac Jones jersey in the store, although the shop plans to order more by Sunday’s game.

“It was totally by luck, they told us we were completely out but they had one scattered in the jackets over there,” Rachel said. “I’m really excited to wear it.”

But there were plenty of old Tom Brady jerseys still for sale. Rachel’s father Charles, who was visiting from Florida, predicted that the Patriots would keep Brady from getting a victory at Gillette against his old team.

“I don’t see it happening, I see Tom going down in the second quarter and we’re winning this game,” Charles said.

Vicky Houde was one of the many people unable to get a Jones jersey, but she said she’ll be cheering for the Patriots and not their former QB on Sunday.

“I’m a diehard fan,” Houde said when asked about Brady. “He’s wearing the wrong clothes.”

