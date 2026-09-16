PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A high-profile lawyer has been added to Lindsay Clancy’s team to argue that her case must be dismissed.

Martin Weinberg did the same thing in another high-profile case, Karen Read’s murder case.

At issue is the constitutional protections we all have against “Double Jeopardy.”

“Prosecutors and law enforcement can’t get two bites out of an apple against the defendant,” 7NEWS Legal Analyst Evan Gotlob said. “If something came up at the first trial, and they want to change their strategy in a second trial, they’re not allowed to do that.”

Defense Attorney Martin Weinberg argued that Read faced double jeopardy between her two murder trials in the January 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Weinberg argued Read’s case before the trial judge. He failed to convince the High Court that the Read case should be thrown out. He will now argue that Clancy is also facing double jeopardy, but in this case, he will claim that the holdout juror refused to follow the judge’s instructions concerning reasonable doubt.

We asked Gotlob if there is any chance that this will be dismissed.

“It’s less than zero,” he said.

Lead lawyer Kevin Reddington is busy on the motion to dismiss, but he released a statement, saying, “I’ve asked Marty to handle the double jeopardy motion to dismiss and the constitutional issues in this case. He will lead any appeal that follows. He is one of the finest constitutional lawyers in the country, and Lindsay deserves nothing less.”

“Reddington is an excellent trial attorney,” Gotlob said. “His expertise is not in appellate matters or appeals.”

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