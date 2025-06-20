BOSTON (WHDH) - A high-rise building in Boston’s Back Bay was evacuated Friday after a fire broke out on the 14th floor, officials said.

At around 10:30 a.m., firefighters responded to 101 Huntington Ave. for a fire in a mechanical room, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

