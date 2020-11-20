High school association helps alum pay medical bills after daughter is hit by car in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An alumnus of a Boston high school received a check to help pay off medical bills after her family was hit by a car in Dorchester.

Daniella Dapina, who is blind, received $1,000 from the English High School Alumni Association after classmates heard about the hit and run that took place in August.

Dapina’s 6-year-old daughter Mariah had to get a metal pin in her knee as a result of the crash. She said she hopes to pay off medical bills from that incident that happened on the way a laundromat.

“I am hoping for my daughter to have a successful surgery and I am hoping someone will come forward,” Dapina told 7News.

In addition to medical bills, Dapina said the ambulance cost her family $2,000.

Alumni association members are happy to assist Dapina in any way possible.

“Whenever find something like this to do, we would consider doing it,” said Mike Thomas, chairman of the alumni association.

Dapina said she is hoping that whoever is responsible is brought to justice so there can be some closer.

“Because my daughter’s blaming herself. It’s not we did anything wrong, we’re not giving up on the investigation, and justice will be served,” Dapina said.

