High school golfer knocked to ground in terrifying goose attack

(WHDH) — A high school golfer competing in a recent tournament in Michigan was chased from behind and knocked to the ground by a Canadian goose.

Photos shared on Twitter by Blissfield Athletics show the goose trucking over a member of the Concord High School golf team at World Creek Golf Course.

“And you thought golf was boring,” the high school said in a tweet on Sunday.

Blissfield Golf Coach Steve Babbitt told CNN that a Isaac Couling, 16, was walking past a goose nest after teeing off on the seventh hole when he was attacked.

Photographer Devon Pitts captured the terrifying encounter. Couling was not injured.

Couling told a local newspaper that he ended up finishing with a par on the hole.

