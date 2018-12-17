A high school in Kentucky is helping prepare seniors for the real world by offering an “adulting conference.”

Bullitt Central High School gave their students the opportunity to take three out of 11 workshops that would help them gain more knowledge and skills pertaining to life outside of school.

Community members, including the United States Army, the local police department, and UPS, helped make the conference possible.

Workshops included cooking, finance and job hunting skills.

