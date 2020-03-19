High-speed ferry service between Islands, Cape Cod canceled for another 3 weeks

WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - High-speed ferry service between Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket will be delayed by at least another three weeks, according to the Steamship Authority.

The ferry was due to return on April 3 now, the earliest it will return to service is April 24, according to a statement released by a spokesperson for the company.

“The decision to delay the return is in response to an anticipated lack of demand for travel in the current climate, as well as an effort on the part of the Authority to limit its costs during this period of uncertainty,” the statement read.

The preseason sale for high-speed ticket books will continue from March 23 to April 5.

Anyone wishing to purchase one should do so online or over the phone.

