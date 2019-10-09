High wind warning, flood watch issued as Bay State braces for nor’easter

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a series of flood and wind warnings, watches and advisories as the Bay State braces for a nor’easter.

Light rain began making its way northward on Wednesday morning, with the storm expected to gather intensity throughout the day, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth and Bristol counties are under a flood watch from Wednesday evening to Friday morning.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for part of Nantucket from Thursday to Friday, while parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth and Nantucket are under a coastal flood watch during the same time period.

Southeastern Massachusetts can expect three to five inches of rain by the end of the storm.

Metro Boston, the majority of the North Shore and part of Central Massachusetts will receive about one to three inches of rain.

The rest of the Bay State could get one inch or less.

Wind will start to ramp up Wednesday evening and into the overnight hours, Wurster said.

Cape Cod and the Islands are under a high wind warning from 2 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday as winds are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory has been issued for the south coast during the same time period, with winds projected between 25 and 35 mph and gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Light rain over SE Mass this AM & will push north. Light rain will get heavier overnight & last to Fri AM before slowly weakening.

-Heaviest rain in SE Mass. Lighter north of Rt 2

-Flood watch for street flooding (Move leaves from storm drains!)

-Coastal flooding & Beach Erosion pic.twitter.com/xP1Nq98GSe — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) October 9, 2019

