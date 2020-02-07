High wind warnings, advisories in effect across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Whipping winds are expected to batter the Bay State on Friday afternoon after a storm packing snow, rain, ice made for a treacherous morning commute in many areas.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Worcester, Hampden, and Middlesex counties through Friday evening.

Mixed precipitation of snow, sleet, and freezing rain could create hazardous road conditions, the National Weather Service warned. In western parts of the state, a complete changeover to snow is expected by the afternoon.

Points northwest of Interstate 495, including Worcester County, will likely see snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze, according to the NWS

Fitchburg and Worcester announced a two-hour delay for the start school due to the inclement weather.

Rain showers will become more widespread by the afternoon and temperatures are expected to jump up into the 50s, bringing an intense wave of low pressure and powerful winds, meteorologist Chris Lambert said.

A high wind warning is in effect for parts of Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties through 10 p.m.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of Berkshire, Hamden, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, and Worcester counties.

Wind gusts could hit 70 mph across Buzzards Bay, Cape Cod, and the Islands. Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected on the South Shore, while Boston could see 50 mph gusts.

*High Wind Warning* this afternoon/evening for the South Coast, Plymouth Co., and Cape/Islands for gusts up to 70 MPH, while a *Wind Advisory* for eastern MA and areas along and south of the Pike for gusts up to 50 MPH. #7news pic.twitter.com/PYDYUt9NxB — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) February 7, 2020

