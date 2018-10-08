JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) — A Jaffrey man is recovering after being rescued from Mount Monadnock.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the 71-year-old man was hiking with his wife and friends on Sunday when he lost his footing on some wet rocks and seriously injured his leg.

A team of rescuers from multiple agencies spent about four hours finding him and carrying him to safety.

The man was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for evaluation.

