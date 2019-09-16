Hingham break-in suspect arrested in swamp

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth man is facing burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a Hingham restaurant and fleeing into a swamp when officers arrived Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a burglar alarm at the Scarlet Oak Restaurant on Main Street at 2:30 a.m. allegedly found a hole in the restaurant’s attic where a fan had been removed in order to enter from the outside.

Police, including a K9 from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, searched the area and allegedly found a barefoot man covered in mud hiding in a swampy area behind the restaurant.

Christopher A. Dalton, 41, was charged with breaking and entering for a felony, malicious destruction of property more than $1,200, possession of a Class A substance, possession of a Class E substance and two counts of possession of a Class E substance.

He was arraigned in Hingham District Court.

