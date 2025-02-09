HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd gathered at Hingham Fire Station on Saturday to celebrate a local Make-A-Wish recipient and announce that his wish to go on a Disney cruise is being granted later this month.

It was a special day for 12-year-old Sebastian, who learned that thanks to Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Members of the Fire Department and local police officers were on hand, along with comfort dogs and members of the Hingham High School hockey team.

Sebastian, who has a genetic disorder, will now have his wish fulfilled.

“Struggling with medical appointments and he qualified for a wish and it was a great opportunity for us to celebrate and grant his wish with members of the community,” said Ingrid Manz, of Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island has granted the wishes of more than 10,000 children.

