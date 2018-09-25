Hingham Police Department receives adorable thank-you note from boy who fell off bike

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Hingham Police Department say an adorable handwritten note from a grateful young boy made their day.

Nate, 11, was cycling to school on Friday morning when he fell off his bike. Luckily, officer Jeffery Kilroy was driving by and stopped to help him.

Kilroy ended up giving Nate a ride in his cruiser the rest of the way to school.

An adorable drawing posted to the department’s Facebook page was accompanied by a note that said, “Thank you very much for giving me a ride in your police car. I guess you were just in the right place at the right time! I was the boy who fell off his bike on Lincoln Street. Again, thank you.”

