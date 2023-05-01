STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hingham police officer was arraigned Wednesday in connection with allegedly brandishing a firearm during a verbal altercation in Stoneham, according to Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan.

Joel Salituri, 43, of Stoneham is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from and not have contact with the victim.

Prosecutors say that, on December 26, 2022 around 5 p.m., Salituri and the victim were traveling on I-93 northbound. After both vehicles got off the highway, Salituri allegedly followed the victim until he pulled over into a parking lot on Main Street.

Salituri then allegedly pulled up alongside the victim and began yelling at the victim and making derogatory statements while brandishing a firearm. The victim also reported that the Salituri said he was a police officer, but he was not on duty at the time.

A criminal complaint for the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was issued after probable cause was found at a show cause hearing, officials say.

Salituri was placed on administrative leave and could face additional charges, as the nature of the derogatory statements include allegations of racial slurs. He is due back in court on May 24.

