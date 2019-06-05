Hingham police thank good Samaritan who stopped to help elderly driver

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are thanking a patient woman who stopped to help an elderly driver whose vehicle suddenly shut off at a busy intersection.

In a post on Twitter, Hingham police thanked the woman who pulled over and “worked with us to help figure it out” as other motorists honked at an elderly driver in a loaner SUV.

“Kudos to the patient woman,” police wrote, along with the hashtag #Kindness.

Yesterday, an elderly driver was using a loaner SUV when it suddenly shut off in the busy intersection. As many cars beeped, yelled & drove around the driver became flustered. Kudos to the patient woman who stopped & worked with us to help figure it out! #Kindness pic.twitter.com/eUqCEGJIkR — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) June 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)