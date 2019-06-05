Hingham police thank good Samaritan who stopped to help elderly driver

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are thanking a patient woman who stopped to help an elderly driver whose vehicle suddenly shut off at a busy intersection.
In a post on Twitter, Hingham police thanked the woman who pulled over and “worked with us to help figure it out” as other motorists honked at an elderly driver in a loaner SUV.
“Kudos to the patient woman,” police wrote, along with the hashtag #Kindness.
