‘His life is in God’s hands’: Clerk suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting inside Roxbury convenience store

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury convenience store clerk who was shot in the head during a robbery Tuesday night is fighting for his life after he was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

“He is a hard worker he is very nice, friendly and very respectful,” Abdul Matin, owner of M&R convenience on Shawmut Avenue said of his 21-year-old employee Tanjim Siam.

Siam moved to Boston just four months ago after arriving in the United States from Bangladesh in hopes of getting an education.

But he was shot when confronted by an armed robber while working behind the counter at the convenience store around 9:30 p.m.

Matin said Siam did everything the armed robber asked — handed over cigarettes and cash — but the thief still took him to the back of the store, demanded he lay down and shot him.

“I do not understand why you got the money and other things, why did he shoot,” Matin asked.

Siam is in the Intensive Care Unit fighting for his life. He was due to start a three-day vacation on Wednesday.

“His life is in God’s hands we do not know if he is going to survive,” Matin said.

Boston police are reviewing surveillance video in and outside of the Shawmut Avenue store, but no arrests have been made.

Humayun Morshed represents Boston convenience store owners and said there was a second store robbed in Roxbury that same night and owners and employees are scared.

“Special request to the police department, we need your help this time more than anything we need your support,” he said. “People are scared, we do not know who is going to be next.”

An investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to step forward.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)