BOSTON (WHDH) - High tide Friday morning turned streets into rivers in Boston’s Seaport as a massive nor’easter pounded the coast.

Atlantic Avenue was completely flooded at the Aquarium MBTA stop. It has also wrapped around to the State Street side. Flooding is creeping over to Surface Street.

Roads are closed and impassable. The T stop is closed.

CVS parking lot at Victory Rd near William T Morrissey Blvd, small cars not able to make it through #7News pic.twitter.com/c7qkJWXEXW — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) March 2, 2018

In Dorchester, a CVS parking lot resembled a swimming pool.

7’s Chris Lambert says Friday’s high tide of 14.67 feet marked the third highest since 1921.

“I can’t stress this enough, this is not a snowstorm, but it’s a heck of a storm and people need to take it seriously,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Sandbags are stacked along Long Wharf with a steel flood wall in place on Fish Pier. Pumps have been brought in.

Baker also signed an executive order to activate the National Guard during the powerful storm.

High water vehicles are pre-positioned along the Massachusetts coast if rescues are necessary.

Kurt Schwartz, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, said they expect that houses will be lost during the storm.

The MBTA also took early action, canceling all ferry services for Friday.

“The Coast Guard believes that marine conditions are too dangerous for the ferries,” said Stephanie Pollack, transportation secretary.

According to @MassDCR the roadways listed below will close or may close due to Nor'easter. #7News pic.twitter.com/C3ZbFnlHtb — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) March 2, 2018

The Commuter Rail will be running extra trains on the Greenbush Line to accommodate any riders who would normally take the ferry.

They have also pre-deployed pumps to flood prone areas and have crews on standby to clear tracks if branches or trees come down.

“Based on the current forecast, the MBTA is planning for significant impact on the Newburyport/Rockport line and Haverhill Commuter Rail line, including the blue line,” Baker said.

In January, downtown Boston flooded under an icy storm surge. A combination of winter weather and astronomical high tides turned city streets into moving rivers.

