FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm blaze destroyed a historic home in Franklin Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to a report of a possible barn fire on Mount Street around 11:20 p.m. found heavy flames coming from a one-and-a-half story, wood-frame home.

Battling the blaze proved difficult as the area of town does not have fire hydrants, so mutual aid tankers from surrounding towns had to be called in.

The building sustained about $300,000 worth of damage and will most likely be a total loss, fire officials said.

No one was inside the home as it was currently undergoing renovations.

Fire officials say the blaze does not appear suspicious.

An investigation is ongoing.

