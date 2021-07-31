BATH, Maine (AP) — A historic schooner owned by the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath capsized on the Kennebec River Friday evening. All 18 on board were rescued.

Coast Guard Sector Northern New England said it received a report that the schooner Mary E had capsized near Doubling Point.

The Coast Guard said it sent a boat crew to aid in the rescue. The Bath Fire Department and Sea Tow had arrived at the scene first and rescued all 18 people from the water and transported them to emergency medical services personnel, the Coast Guard said.

The partially submerged vessel was towed to shallow water near the Maine Maritime Museum. The vessel no longer represents a hazard to navigation in the area, according to the Coast Guard.

“We commend our partners in the Bath community for their prompt and effective response which saved the lives of 18 people,” Capt. Amy Florentine, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England Commander, said in a written statement Friday. “We will ensure a full and thorough investigation is conducted in order to determine what caused the incident.”

Katie Spiridakis, communications manager for the Maine Maritime Museum, said the museum was grateful for the rapid response of the crew and the agencies that assisted in bringing those aboard to safety.

“At this time we are working to determine what factors may have contributed,” Spiridakis said. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

