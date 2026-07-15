BOSTON (WHDH) - The Somerville Theatre and the Capitol Theatre in Arlington are both going up for sale.

The two venues are being sold for $12 million each.

“They’re landmarks in their respective communities,” said Carl Christie, Executive Vice President of Hunneman Commercial Real Estate.

The Somerville Theatre boasts a 900-seat theater, event space, and a restaurant. The Capital Theatre has eight movie auditoriums.

Along with the theatres being local landmarks, they could prove to be lucrative businesses for the soon-to-be new owners.

“It’s a a business to run, and a business to profit off of, and I think you have to have your heart and soul into it,” Christie said.

The two theatres have hosted thousands of events over the past century, including a U2 album release gig in 2009.

The buildings also have both retained their original architecture.

“A lot of owners would just drywall them, but you can see the ornate hand-painted structures,” Christie said.

Christie said the theatres will most likely stay theatres due to their leases.





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