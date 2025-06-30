BOSTON (WHDH) - A game creator is turning one of Boston’s most historic moments into a card game.

Molassacre, Escape the Flood is all about the city’s Great Molasses Flood, when 2 million gallons of molasses exploded out of a tank in 1919 and rushed through the streets of the North End. The creator says he hopes the game helps new people appreciate history.

“I’ve always been attracted to this historical event, it’s so unique, it’s so local character,” said Paulie Wenger, a PHD student and college history teacher. “It’s also outlandish and horrifying when you learn the details of the event.”

In the game 2-5 players will be townspeople racing through the molasses-soaked streets after the floor. The goal is to reach 1,000 feet and safety.

Wenger is hoping to honor the first responders and medical professionals who rushed to help that day.

Learn more: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/molassacre1919/molassacre-historical-card-game-on-the-1919-molasses-flood

