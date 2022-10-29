METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run crash injured a pedestrian Saturday morning, Methuen Police said.

Chief Scott J. McNamara said police responded to a report of an injured pedestrian near Blake Street at 1:17 a.m., discovering a 65-year-old Lawrence man, injured, under a parked vehicle.

Police and paramedics provided medical care until the victim was transported by ambulance to receive treatment at an area hospital, McNamara said.

Investigation by police, including review of security footage, determined the vehicle involved was a black Ford Escape missing a left rearview mirror. The driver had stopped the vehicle, checked for damage, and driven away, police said.

Police found the alleged involved vehicle on Margin Street in Lawrence, and have identified a suspect. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)