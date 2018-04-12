BOLTON, MA (WHDH) — A hit-and-run incident involving a dog in Bolton has police searching for the driver.

Officers responded to the scene on Wattaquadock Hill Road, where a dog was struck by a car Wednesday morning.

The injured dog named Zeke was taken to the vet and is in stable condition.

Witnesses said that the car continued to travel northbound on the road after hitting Zeke, according to police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Lt. Luke Hamburger at 978-779-7845.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)