CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man struck by a car while washing his vehicle in Chelsea Wednesday night is recovering after police arrested the suspected hit-and-run driver.

The victim, Kenny Lewis, was on the side of the street cleaning his car when the driver hit him and kept on going, police said.

Lewis was taken to the hospital but returned home Wednesday night. Bruised from the crash, Lewis told 7News he’s lucky given the circumstances.

“I was waxing my car, perfect day to wax the car,” Lewis said. “A car comes flying down the street, I heard the engine vroom and the breaks squeaking.”

The impact sent Lewis feet through the air, he said he looked up woozy, barely holding onto consciousness. “I didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

Melly Rosa, a friend of Lewis and a witness, said the driver sped away. Then, a few minutes later, the driver made his way around the block and back to the crash.

Officers arrested the driver right there on the scene. It’s not clear if any charges have been filed.

