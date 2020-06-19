Hit the jackpot? Mass. lottery players having trouble cashing in on their winnings

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-dollar scratch word ticket, worth one thousand dollars.

“I got 8 words, it was 200 dollars I thought, and then I scratched a 5 times multiplier and it’s $1,000,” says Michael Lawson.

It’s a ticket now burning a hole in Michael Lawson’s pocket.

“I’ve been sitting on this silly thing for over 2 months. I hit it back in the first week of April,” says Lawson.

Lawson says he can’t cash his winnings, because COVID-19 closed down lottery offices.

“Anything over 600 dollars has to be done at the lottery, and the lottery is closed,” says Lawson.

According to the MA state lottery, beginning Wednesday, June 24th, four of their claims centers will be open for prize claims: Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford and Worcester

But only prize claims of $5,000 or more.

“It’s very frustrating, there should be a better way to do it. Look at all of these other businesses, you can go into the post office and everything else, I don’t know why you can’t walk into the lottery and claim a ticket.

You can mail in your claim but Lawson didn’t want to take that chance.

“I didn’t want to take a chance of losing a 1,000 dollars because you mail it in at your own risk,” says Lawson.

The Mass Lottery says each day of the week will correspond with the last letter of your name. For example, if your last name begins with A or B, then Wednesday is your day.

As for Lawson, he just wants his thousand dollars in winnings.

“You know, I’m on a fixed income. I’m a disabled veteran, I only get so much a month,” says Lawson.

STATEMENT FROM MASS LOTTERY:

Here is a statement from the Mass Lottery: “From the early stages of the pandemic, the Lottery has been following the guidance and orders of state and federal officials regarding public health and safety, taking significant measures to protect Lottery team members and the public. While adhering to public health and safety guidelines, we have continued to facilitate the cashing of prizes through mail-in claims and appointments. Since March 22, we have processed more than 7,000 prize claims totaling over $67 million.

Prize claims up to $50,000 can be submitted by mail. Printable claim forms have been available on the Lottery website since Sunday, March 22, coinciding with the temporary closure of our claim centers which began the following day. Since the beginning of May, we have been scheduling appointments at our claim centers for prize claims of $20,000 and above, and several weeks ago we expanded this to include prize claims of $10,000 and above. As usual, Lottery prizes up to $600 can be claimed at Lottery retailers throughout the state.

We are continuing to proceed with prize claims in a manner that accommodates social distancing and public gathering guidelines. As of next Wednesday, June 24, we will begin processing prize claims of $5,000 and above at designated claim centers. To keep the projected number of visitors within recommended levels, each day will be assigned to last names that begin with designated letters of the alphabet. A complete listing of corresponding dates and letters is available on our website.”

For information on what claims centers are open, and which day you can come in, head to the Mass Lottery website.

