Hoax call prompts large police response in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A hoax call regarding a reported hostage situation triggered a large police response in Wakefield overnight.

Troopers and K-9 teams responded to two addresses in town around midnight after receiving a call about a suspected shooter who was allegedly holding someone hostage and had barricaded themselves inside a house, state police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the report was a hoax and the addresses were cleared.

The incident remains under investigation.

