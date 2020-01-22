Hollywood, Florida police issue arrest warrant for Antonio Brown

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (WHDH) — An arrest warrant has been issued for former New England Patriot Antonio Brown, who is now facing criminal charges in connection with an incident outside his Florida home on Tuesday, officials said.

At 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hollywood, Florida police issued an arrest warrant for Brown on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief less than $1,000.

Hours earlier, officers responding to Brown’s Estate Oak Circle home spoke with the alleged victim, who said he was attacked by Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, according to police.

Holt was arrested at the scene on a charge of burglary with battery.

Brown has not been located.

No additional information was immediately released.

