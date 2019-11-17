Holyoke father arrested after son brings cocaine to kindergarten, says tasting it turns him into Superman

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holyoke man is facing drug charges after his 5-year-old son brought a bag of cocaine to his kindergarten class, saying it made him feel like a superhero, officials said.

Officials said Benny Garcia, 29, had drugs that his son took to school last week.

“There was a plastic baggie with gold-colored-sides stamped with Spider-Man and a powdery substance inside,” Hampden County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Green said at Garcia’s arraignment. “The kindergarten student said that when he eats or tastes the powder, he turns into Superman.”

Police said the 5-year-old was taken to the hospital after ingesting cocaine.

When police went to the child’s home, the allegedly found Garcia sleeping and 38 clear plastic bags containing cocaine, along with two bags of heroin, Green said.

Garcia was charged with reckless child endangerment and drug possession.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing later this week and his two children have been taken into child protective services.

