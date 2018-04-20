HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man police say had an arsenal of guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and bomb-making chemicals in his home has been ruled a danger to society and held without bail.

Edward Laboursoliere was held Thursday by a judge who said “these are items that can cause mass harm to people.”

The 49-year-old Holyoke man was arrested this month after his wife called police.

Police say he wasn’t licensed to own all the guns, and several were found unsecured in the home where his three children also live. In addition to about a dozen guns, police say they found chemicals for making explosives, including ammonium nitrate.

Laboursoliere’s attorney argued that his client should be freed because there is no evidence he was plotting anything or intending to harm anyone.

