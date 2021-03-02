WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong wind sent a large tree crashing down onto a house in Wellesley Tuesday morning.

The downed tree caused significant damage to the home’s roof, second floor, and outdoor porch.

There were no reported injuries.

Whipping winds also downed trees onto homes in Haverhill and Westboro.

Today’s gusty winds took down a large tree on Francis Rd. this morning. Off. Pino captured a photo of the aftermath. Fortunately, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/UClU7W95Z6 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) March 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)