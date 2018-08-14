Homeless man accused of attacking Manchester, NH police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A homeless man accused of repeatedly attacking police officers in Manchester, New Hampshire is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.

Officers were investigating a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Maple and Amherst streets about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday when they say a man later identified as William Schoof, 30, of no fixed address, began yelling and swearing at them, according to police.

When Schoof became combative and took a fighting stance, an officer used his department-issued taser to get him under control.

After he was placed under arrest, police say Schoof fought with officers as they loaded him into a police car and backed into the corner of his holding cell and fought with police as they tried to remove him so that he could be transported to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Schoof is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on charges including resisting arrest, resisting detention and disorderly conduct.

